3 teens accused of stealing a car and shooting at a townhouse in Triangle arrested

A group of teenagers accused of stealing a car and firing shots into a home in a Prince William County neighborhood have been arrested.

On Jan. 19, Prince William County police nabbed two 14-year-olds who they believe were involved in the shooting in the 3600 block of Masthead Trail days before. Another 14-year-old was arrested on Jan. 16 after he was caught sleeping in a vehicle in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road.

Officers said they found a firearm that was reported stolen on the teen at the time, and believe he was also with the group of teens who shot up the house.

After conducting an investigation, detectives determined the vehicle used during the shooting was previously reported stolen. On the night of the incident, one of the 14-year-old boys allegedly stole the car and drove to Masthead Trail with the other two teens, who police said already knew the car they were in was stolen.

While outside of the residence, police believe one of the boys fired multiple rounds toward the home before all three fled in the car. No injuries or other damage besides the house was reported.

The stolen car was later recovered by officers on Olde Port Lane less than 400 feet away from the shooting.

Two of the teens have been charged with shooting into a residential dwelling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and receipt of stolen property. One of the 14-year-olds is also facing grand larceny changes. All three of them are being held at a juvenile detention center.