3 suspects arrested for string of Ulta store robberies across DMV, over $190,000k in losses

The Brief Three suspects are facing multiple charges after stealing over$190,000 in products from Ulta stores across the DMV. According to officials, the retail theft operation targeted luxury fragrances at Ulta stores in Maryland and Virginia. The suspects range from the age of 17 to 28-years-old.



Three suspects have been arrested after stealing over $190,000 in products from Ulta stores across the DMV.

What we know:

According to officials, the retail theft operation targeted luxury fragrances at Ulta stores in Maryland and Virginia.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) worked alongside the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Prince William County Police Department, City of Fairfax Police Department, and Montgomery County Police Department to end the retail theft crew, which has been linked to thefts dating back to the summer of 2024.

Officials say the suspects would enter the business, steal high-end fragrances, and flee prior to police arrival.

Damari Cousar, 21, of Washington D.C., was charged with armed robbery (Montgomery County), grand larceny (Prince William County), grand larceny with intent to sell, and conspiracy to commit larceny (Fairfax County). He is being held on no bond as he awaits extradition back to Fairfax County. Additional charges are pending.

Rasaan Washington, 28, of Washington, D.C., was charged with felony destruction, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, (Montgomery County) and served several outstanding failures to appear warrants. He was taken into custody and is being held on no bond. Additional charges are pending.

A 17-year-old teen has been identified as a suspect involved in the organized retail theft crew. He was charged with rogue and vagabond, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and unlawful removal of a motor vehicle (Anne Arundel County). Additional charges are pending.

Timeline:

Date, location, and amount of theft are listed below: