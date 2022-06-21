3 stabbed in Ocean City near Boardwalk

Authorities say three people were stabbed after a fight late Monday night in Ocean City.

The fight was reported around 11:58 p.m. in the 10 block of Wicomico Street near the Boardwalk.

Officials say one victim was flown to Shock Trauma, a second victim was flown to Christiana Hospital and the third was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital.

The investigation is continuing at this time.