3 stabbed in Ocean City near Boardwalk
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities say three people were stabbed after a fight late Monday night in Ocean City.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The fight was reported around 11:58 p.m. in the 10 block of Wicomico Street near the Boardwalk.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Officials say one victim was flown to Shock Trauma, a second victim was flown to Christiana Hospital and the third was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital.
The investigation is continuing at this time.