Woodbridge woman charged after brandishing gun at 13-year-old boy

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The Brief Whitney Jenay Kelley, 33, was arrested after allegedly pulling a firearm on a 13-year-old boy during an argument in Woodbridge. Investigators say Kelley drove onto Rippon Middle School grounds with a weapon in her vehicle and had her two young children inside during the confrontation. The off-campus incident prompted Rippon Middle School to initiate a secure-the-building status after dismissal; no injuries were reported.



A 33-year-old Woodbridge woman faces weapon and child neglect charges after authorities say she pulled a firearm on a 13-year-old boy shortly after picking up her child from a local middle school.

What we know:

Officers responded around 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to the 14900 block of Enterprise Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a brandishing report. According to the Prince William County Police Department, a 13-year-old boy was in the area when he was approached by an unfamiliar woman, identified as 33-year-old Whitney Jenay Kelley.

Investigators said Kelley confronted the boy over damaged personal property, sparking a verbal argument that quickly escalated. Kelley then walked back to her vehicle – where her two children, a 12-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were seated inside – pulled out a handgun, and brandished it at the teen. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

School officials confirmed Kelley was picking up her child from Rippon Middle School just prior to the encounter. Because of the nearby police response, the school entered a secure-the-building status after dismissal.

Following the investigation, officers arrested Kelley. She has been charged with one count of brandishing, one count of possession of a weapon on school property, two counts of child neglect and one count of obstruction of justice.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not detailed the nature of the damaged property that sparked the dispute. Kelley's court date remains pending, and her current custody status has not been released.

The backstory:

During the investigation, detectives discovered that shortly before the brandishing incident, Kelley drove her vehicle onto Rippon Middle School property with the firearm inside, prompting the weapon on school grounds charge. Police also noted that on a separate occasion, Kelley made threatening statements directed at the school’s resource officer.

Rippon Middle School Principal Kristan Wilburn addressed the incident in a letter sent to families on Monday, Nov. 9, confirming that while the firearm was brought onto school grounds in the vehicle, it was brandished off campus.

"We understand that any incident involving a weapon can be concerning to our families," Wilburn wrote. "The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. I am thankful to the Prince William County Police Department for its response and continued efforts to help keep our schools and community safe."