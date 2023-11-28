3 shot on bike trail bridge near northeast DC Metro station

Authorities say three people were shot Monday while walking across a bike trail bridge near a Metro station in northeast Washington.

The triple shooting was reported just before 6:15 p.m. Monday along the mountain bike trail bridge in the 680 block of Rhode Island Avenue near the Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro station.

Police say a man, a woman and a third person were walking on the bridge when they heard gunshots.

All three were wounded by gunfire. The three victims were conscious and breathing when they were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.