3 safe, 1 flown to the hospital after Chesapeake Bay rescue

Four people were rescued from the water after a boat flipped over in the Chesapeake Bay Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Man dies after DC rescue crews pull him from Potomac River

They say the three who were rescued are unharmed, but a fourth person was flown to a local hospital in "very serious condition."

The fourth person had been trapped under the boat prior to rescue.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Anne Arundel County crews responded to the scene in Annapolis shortly before 9 p.m.