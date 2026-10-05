3 people injured in Southeast DC shooting

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2000 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast Triple Shooting

The Brief Two men and a female were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Monday. The shooting was reported in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast around 8:30 p.m. Officers are searching for a silver sedan in connection with the shooting.



Two men and a female were injured in a Southeast D.C. shooting on Monday evening, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the incident in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast around 8:30 p.m.

The three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers are searching for a silver sedan in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.