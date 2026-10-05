3 people injured in Southeast DC shooting
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2000 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast Triple Shooting
WASHINGTON - Two men and a female were injured in a Southeast D.C. shooting on Monday evening, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded to the incident in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast around 8:30 p.m.
The three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Officers are searching for a silver sedan in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).