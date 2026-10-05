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3 people injured in Southeast DC shooting

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published October 5, 2026 9:45 PM EDT
Published October 5, 2026 9:45 PM EDT
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2000 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast Triple Shooting

The Brief

    • Two men and a female were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Monday.
    • The shooting was reported in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast around 8:30 p.m.
    • Officers are searching for a silver sedan in connection with the shooting.

WASHINGTON - Two men and a female were injured in a Southeast D.C. shooting on Monday evening, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the incident in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast around 8:30 p.m.

The three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers are searching for a silver sedan in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Washington, D.C.News