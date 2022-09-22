Expand / Collapse search

3 men shot in front of Temple Hills Popeyes

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Prince George's County
FOX 5 DC
article

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred outside a Temple Hills Popeyes Thursday evening. 

According to Corporal Marsh, three men were shot in the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 6 p.m. All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries. 

FOX 5 spoke to a Popeyes employee who said one of the men shot had just purchased food. 

At this time, police have not made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.