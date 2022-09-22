3 men shot in front of Temple Hills Popeyes

article

Prince George's County police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred outside a Temple Hills Popeyes Thursday evening.

According to Corporal Marsh, three men were shot in the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 6 p.m. All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5 spoke to a Popeyes employee who said one of the men shot had just purchased food.

At this time, police have not made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.