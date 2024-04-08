3 men and a woman hurt in quadruple shooting in southwest DC

Authorities say three men and one woman were shot over the weekend in southwest Washington.

Police reported the shooting just before 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Elmira Street.

Investigators say all four were conscious and breathing. Officers are searching for a White Dodge Charger that fled the area.

Detectives continue to investigate the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.