3 juveniles, ages 12, 13 and 14, arrested for stealing car in Maryland

Three juveniles, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been arrested for stealing a car in Maryland.

A fourth suspect is still wanted in connection to the car theft,

What we know:

Around 3 a.m. on July 9, police were called to the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for a report of several juveniles walking through an apartment complex parking lot, possibly breaking into cars

When the first officer arrived, he saw the kids get into a Hyundai Elantra and begin driving away.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop but the juvenile driving the car fled. They eventually stopped in the 2900 block of Crain Highway and four people jumped out of the car.

Officers caught three of them. The fourth made it away on foot.

Police reached out to the registered owner of the vehicle and determined the car had just been stolen.

The charges:

Two of the juveniles, ages 13 and 14, were charged on a juvenile offense report in accordance with Maryland law. They were then released to their parents.

The 12-year-old can’t be charged in this case per Maryland law, due to age.

Officers are working to identify the fourth suspect.