3 hospitalized after ambulance overturns after crash in Prince George's County

article

An ambulance was involved in a serious crash in Prince George’s County Saturday afternoon.

According to police, around 1;30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Landover Road and Technology Way in Largo for a report of an overturned vehicle.

When they arrived, police found an ambulance flipped over just off the roadway. Police say the ambulance was on its way to an emergency when the crash happened.

Two members of the Prince George’s County Fire Department and the driver of the other vehicle involved were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

No additional information on the cause of the crash has been released at this time.