3 Frederick County schools on ‘secure status’; authorities investigate report of missing armed teen

Three Frederick County schools are on 'secure status' after authorities say they are looking for a missing 15-year-old who might be armed with several knives.

In a tweet, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office says there will be a heavy police presence in Middletown Thursday while law enforcement investigates.

"Earlier today, Jesse Crow, 15, missing from PA, got on a school bus and showed several students 2 very large knives in sheaths," the tweet says.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.