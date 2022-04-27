3 Fairfax County varsity high school coaches out after alleged hazing incident

Three West Potomac High School varsity soccer coaches are out after an alleged hazing incident reportedly left a student injured.

A spokesperson for Fairfax County Public Schools says a parent reported that a player was injured after being singled out and forced to run through a "gauntlet/tunnel" during a practice held on April 21st, last Thursday.

Sources tell FOX 5 that this "gauntlet/tunnel" apparently involves players forming two lines. Another player then runs down the middle of the two lines. However, it’s not clear what the players on either line were doing as the singled-out student ran through.

Sources also tell FOX 5 that someone who witnessed the alleged incident reported the matter – not the actual injured student or their family.

"FCPS does not tolerate this kind of treatment of our students. As soon as the principal was aware, the appropriate action was taken," a FCPS spokesperson said.

Head Coach Ahmad Sasso was named in the principal’s announcement to West Potomac’s Soccer Families. FOX 5 reports that Sasso and two other unnamed varsity coaches were fired. An attorney representing the soccer coach claims he resigned and provided this statement:

"To be clear, Coach Sasso was not fired from any coaching position. Coach Sasso has been a mentor and role model for 22 years in the Northern Virginia area to hundreds of young men and women, and he looks forward to continuing that role."

None of the coaches fired were FCPS employees. A letter to the school’s soccer families from Principal Tanganyika Millard read:

Good Evening WPHS Soccer Families,

Last night after practice, I received information from a parent about an incident that occurred at practice yesterday (April 21) with Coach Sasso. The parent reported a student was injured after being singled out to run through a "gauntlet/tunnel." I met with the team this afternoon to discuss the incident, hear their concerns, answer questions, and clarify how we will move forward from here, as a team and as a soccer family.

West Potomac athletic programs follow the tenants of the Positive Coaching Alliance - which is to provide students with an athletic experience that is caring, challenging, competitive, affirming and positive. Negative words and actions are in direct conflict with the environment we seek to create and maintain for our student athletes. At this time, Coach Sasso will no longer be supporting West Potomac High School. We are working with the assistant coaches to have a seamless transition and to finish the season strong. Since this just happened today, we are working to finalize who will take over as head varsity coach and we will communicate that information by Monday.

As of Monday, Fairfax County Police tell FOX 5 no charges have been filed.

Fairfax County Police would only say in a statement: "Last week, our SRO assigned to West Potomac High School was made aware of an incident that occurred on the soccer field at the school. The incident was handled administratively by school officials. Police will work with the school administrators to understand the facts and determine if criminal charges are appropriate."

No one answered at the Alexandria home listed online as Coach Sasso's. He did appear to have posted two social media messages in response to his firing.

Sasso is also a coach with the Springfield South County Youth Soccer Club (SYC), online records show.

A letter shared with FOX 5 sent by the club’s executive director says SYC is aware of the Fairfax County Public School system’s actions taken against Coach Sasso and acknowledges he has been with SYC for a significant period of time. The director’s letter notes Sasso maintains his innocence and will be allowed to continue coaching – but with an additional SYC coach or representative present.

The SYC executive director said the club is unaware of any similar allegations of Coach Sasso’s actions during his time with the youth soccer club. That executive director has not responded to FOX 5’s request for information.

One student told FOX 5 the allegations "made my blood boil," hoping the allegations are not true. That student said he went out for the team his freshman year and did not work directly with Coach Sasso, but did recall the school taking extra measures against hazing at the time.

About four years ago, two coaches reigned after a serious investigation began into possible hazing within the West Potomac High School boys baseball team

The school system is working to determine who will take over as varsity head coach.

More information is expected next week.