3 easy Thanksgiving recipes to test out this holiday weekend

Are you running low on recipe ideas for your Thanksgiving meal this year? FOX 5 has you covered with three easy dishes you can make that were discovered on TikTok and tested by Angie Goff and Marina Marraco!

Bacon-wrapped Stuffing Bites

Recipe via @smilesandwich

What You Need:

• 1 box Stovetop stuffing

• 1/4 cup butter

• 8 slices bacon

What to do:

1. Preheat oven to 375˚F and spray a baking sheet with non-stick spray.

2. Make the stuffing by following the instructions on the box.

3. Wait for the stuffing to cool enough to roll into balls.

4. Roll the stuffing into balls, about 1 Tablespoon at a time.

5. Wrap in a piece of bacon and secure it with a toothpick. Place each one on the baking sheet.

6. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until stuffing is starting to get golden brown. Serve immediately.

Pineapple Cheesy Casserole

Recipe via @sweetpealifestyle

What You Need:

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 cup flour

• 1 can crushed pineapple (with the juice)

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 1 sleeve Ritz crackers

• 1 tablespoon butter, melted

What to do:

1. Preheat oven to 350˚F

2. Combine sugar, flour, pineapple, and cheese in large bowl.

3. Mix crackers and melted butter together in a separate bowl.

4. Pour pineapple + cheese mixture into greased 9×9″ casserole dish.

5. Top with buttery ritz crackers.

6. Bake at 350˚F until gold and bubbly. {20+ minutes, y’all! Watch the crackers so they don’t burn!}

Grandma's Pumpkin Pie

Recipe via @melissajorealrecipes

What You Need:

• 15 oz can of Pumpkin

• 12 oz can of Evaporated milk

• 2 Eggs

• 1/2 cup brown sugar packed

• 1/4 cup regular sugar

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• 1 tsp nutmeg

• 1/4 tsp ground cloves

• 3/4 tsp ground ginger

• 1/2 tsp salt

What To Do:

1. Mix brown sugar, sugar, spices and salt in one bowl with whisk

2. Mix eggs, pumpkin in another bowl

3. Pour the dry ingredients you mixed into the bowl with the pumpkin and mix

4. Stir in the can of evaporated milk

5. Pour into a Pillsbury Deep Dish pie crust to save time!

6. Bake at 450˚F for 15 minutes then lower heat to 350˚F for 30-40 minutes