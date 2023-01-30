3 DC teens arrested after weekend crime spree

A trio of teenagers, accused of robbing multiple people at gunpoint on Sunday, have been arrested by police.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second and Third Districts announced the arrests Monday — one day after the wild crime spree.

According to police, two 16-year-old boys, and a 15-year-old boy all hailing from Northwest D.C., attempted to rob a victim on Sunday around 9:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Within five minutes, police believe two of the suspects approached a victim in the 1900 block of T Street in Northwest, brandished a gun, and demanded the victim turn over their property. Police said the victim complied and was then assaulted by one of the suspects.

Approximately four minutes later, three suspects approached a victim in the 1600 block of Q Street and attempted to rob the person at gunpoint. However, police said the victim was able to escape, and the suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

About twenty minutes later, the teens were at it again. This time, police said they assaulted a victim, and robbed them in the 1700 block of Q Street.

The teenagers are facing multiple charges, including attempted armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and armed robbery. Police said the 15-year-old was additionally charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.