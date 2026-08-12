Fairfax County police say three people have been charged in connection with a series of organized thefts targeting reptiles.

Investigators identified DeSean Bagley, 31, of Maryland, Xavier Igo, 21, of Maryland and an unidentified woman as suspects in multiple coordinated incidents reported in May 2026.

What we know:

Police say the first case was reported May 21 at the Petco on Richmond Highway in Groveton, where two suspects allegedly entered the store and stole four pythons from the reptile habitat. Additional similar thefts followed, revealing a pattern of organized activity and leading detectives to identify a third suspect, police say.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division took over the case and linked the suspects to multiple thefts throughout the region. Bagley was arrested August 6 and charged with two counts of Petit Larceny, Felony Larceny with Intent to Sell, and Felony Mask in Public. He is being held at the Prince George’s County Central Detention Facility pending extradition to Fairfax County.

3 charged in organized reptile thefts across Fairfax County, police say (Fairfax County Police)

Igo turned himself in at the Mason District Station on August 8. He was charged with Petit Larceny and later released on an unsecured $1,000 bond. Detectives also obtained warrants for the woman for two counts of Petit Larceny, two misdemeanor Concealment of Goods charges, and Felony Larceny with Intent to Sell.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Mason District Station at 703‑256‑8035. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS.

3 charged in organized reptile thefts across Fairfax County, police say (Fairfax County Police)