3 arrested after DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested three men after a triple shooting early Thursday in southeast Washington.
What we know:
The shooting was reported around 2:22 a.m. in the 1900 block of Savannah Terrace. Officers arrived to find two victims, a man and a woman, both conscious and breathing with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with injuries described by officials as non‑life‑threatening.
A third victim, a man, later arrived as a walk‑in at a nearby hospital, also with non‑life‑threatening gunshot wounds. Detectives say three men have been placed under arrest.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.