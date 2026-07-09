3 arrested after DC triple shooting

The Brief • Three men were arrested after a triple shooting in southeast Washington.

• Two victims were found on Savannah Terrace with non‑life‑threatening gunshot wounds.

• A third victim arrived as a walk‑in at a nearby hospital with similar injuries.

Authorities have arrested three men after a triple shooting early Thursday in southeast Washington.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 2:22 a.m. in the 1900 block of Savannah Terrace. Officers arrived to find two victims, a man and a woman, both conscious and breathing with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with injuries described by officials as non‑life‑threatening.

A third victim, a man, later arrived as a walk‑in at a nearby hospital, also with non‑life‑threatening gunshot wounds. Detectives say three men have been placed under arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing.