3 adults arrested at 2 different Herndon spas for illegal activity

The Herdon Police Department arrested three adults after receiving information about possible illegal activity at multiple spas.

Officials from the Town of Herndon and other partners conducted license and health inspections on multiple businesses on Wednesday, March 6. According to officials, three adults were arrested at different locations.

Two individuals were arrested following an inspection in the 100-block of Elden Street. The first suspect, 48-year-old Yuzhu Qin, was arrested for performing a massage without a license. The second suspect, 46-year-old Shaohong Lu, was arrested for frequenting a bawdy house, also known as a brothel.



One individual was arrested following an inspection in the 600-block of Pine Street. Officials say 51-year-old Xiuhe Li, was arrested for performing a massage without a license.

