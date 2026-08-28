2nd victim in Annapolis home explosion dies of injuries

The Brief Second victim Stanley Synowczynski succumbed to his injuries. Propane leak triggered blast while he was working on the home’s HVAC system. Officer injured and Linda Synowczynski died at the scene.



A second victim hospitalized after an accidental home explosion in Annapolis has died, authorities said.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department confirmed that 75‑year‑old Stanley Synowczynski died from his injuries Thursday night. He and his wife, 76‑year‑old Linda Synowczynski, were inside their home off Green Holly Drive in the Cape St. Claire community on August 20 when the explosion tore through the residence.

RELATED: Deadly Annapolis home explosion ruled accidental, linked to propane gas buildup, investigators say

Investigators say Stanley was working on the home’s HVAC system when a propane line was inadvertently cut, allowing gas to leak and build up inside the home. While continuing to work, a metal grinder was used, which investigators identified as the ignition source that triggered the blast.

Linda Synowczynski died at the scene. Stanley was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he later died.

An Anne Arundel County police officer sustained minor, non‑life‑threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

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