$29M Silver Spring data center sold, new owners eye expansion

The Brief A Silver Spring data center on Prosperity Drive was sold for $29 million on Aug. 1, with new owners reportedly planning to expand its computing capacity. Montgomery County officials say they had no role in the private purchase, while Prince George’s County is developing best practices through a new Data Center Task Force. A county report on data center development is expected in November, as Maryland becomes more attractive to developers following Virginia’s slowed projects.



A data center in Maryland could soon expand as more and more data center developers eye the state.

The existing data center is in an industrial area on Prosperity Drive in Silver Spring. Washington Business Journal was first to report Sansone Group bought the data center for millions dollars.

The new owners reportedly want to expand the data center’s computing capacity.

Montgomery County leaders tell FOX 5 since this was a private purchase, the county does not have information about it but the Washington Business Journal reports that it cost $29 million and the deal closed on August 1.

In Prince George’s County, lawmakers tell us they’ve hosted meetings with the community this summer and developed a data center task force to determine best practices for data center development in Prince George’s county. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports the county could be just months from green-lighting future data center developments.

"Probably some time next year possibly because once the report is out, that’s giving the guidance," said Wala Blegay, a District 6 Council Member for Prince George’s County.

Blegay is also a member of the county’s Data Center Task Force.

FOX 5 has learned that a report on data center development in Prince George’s County should be complete in November. Prince George’s county leaders also tell FOX 5 they’ve toured a data center in Virginia.

The Commonwealth has the largest concentration of data centers in the world, with several of the projects halted amid legal battles.

FOX 5 reached out to the new owners, including Silver Spring-based Priseda LLC, about this massive deal and their plans to expand and we’re awaiting their response.



