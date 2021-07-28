26-year-old woman admits to killing 92-year-old roommate in Montgomery County

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 92-year-old roommate.

Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a residence on Spruell Drive in Kensington for a death investigation around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Upon their arrival, Julia Birch told officers that she killed her 92-year-old roommate, Nancy Ann Frankel.

Julia Birch. PHOTO: Montgomery County Police

Officers located Frankel in the home and notified the Homicide Section of a possible murder. Evidence recovered in the home supported Birch’s statement and she was taken into custody and transported to Montgomery County Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

During the interview, Birch admitted to killing Frankel, and then calling 911 to report the death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, July 29 to determine the cause and manner of death.

Birch was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with First Degree Murder. She is being held without bond.