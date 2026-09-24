25 people evacuated after Amtrak train to Miami catches fire in Baltimore County

The Brief Twenty-five people were evacuated from an Amtrak train that caught fire in Baltimore County. The train was traveling from New York to Miami when the fire broke out in Essex. The train continued south with 189 passengers after the fire was extinguished.



Twenty-five people were evacuated after an Amtrak train caught fire in Essex, Maryland, on Thursday evening, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.

What we know:

Amtrak Train 97 was headed from New York to Miami, Florida, when flames and smoke were reported on the underside of one of the ten cars, company officials said.

Crews responded to the area of Canberra Drive and Waterview Way around 6 p.m. The train was stationary and train traffic in the area was halted as crews addressed the fire.

Officials said the fire was extinguished around 6:30 p.m. and the 25 evacuated passengers were returned to train cars that were not affected by the flames.

At least two people suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The train was inspected before a total of 189 passengers re-boarded, and it continued south around 7:30 p.m., according to Amtrak officials.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Amtrak train from New York to Miami catches fire in Baltimore County