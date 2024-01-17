23-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting; police searching for suspects

D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old dead in Southeast.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of S Street, Southeast, around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a man with a gunshot wound inside a home. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Javonni Anthony Coleman.

Police are searching for any suspects in the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 with tips.



