23-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting; police searching for suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old dead in Southeast.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of S Street, Southeast, around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, police found a man with a gunshot wound inside a home. He died at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Javonni Anthony Coleman.
Police are searching for any suspects in the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 with tips.