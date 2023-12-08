23-year-old driver killed, passenger suffering life-threatening injuries in fatal collision

A 23-year-old man was killed, and a 22-year-old man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County.

The deceased driver has been identified as 23-year-old Meziah Johnson of Baltimore, Maryland. The passenger who is suffering life-threatening injuries has been identified as 22-year-old Damione Gardner of Baltimore, Maryland.

Police say they responded to the intersection of Fort Smallwood Road at Bar Harbor Road in Pasadena for a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 7, around 12:06 a.m. According to police, a 2011 Infiniti G37 was traveling eastbound on Fort Smallwood Road when the vehicle left the roadway at the intersection and struck a utility pole on Bar Harbor Road.

The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials. The driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This crash continues to be under investigation.

