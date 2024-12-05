23-year-old Delaware man arrested in Maryland shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured

article

A 23-year-old Delaware man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Maryland that left two people dead and sent two others to the hospital.

The suspect has been identified as Justice Schmeek Pratt. Pratt is facing second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and other firearm-related charges. He was taken into custody at a Delaware home on Dec. 4.

A search warrant was also conducted at the home and police found two 9mm pistols along with several rounds of ammunition.

According to investigators, Pratt was involved in a deadly shooting at a party in Elkton, Md.

Maryland State Troopers responded to Chestnut Drive in Elkton around 6 a.m. on Nov. 2 where they say during the party, an argument broke out between some of the partygoers. When the argument moved outside of the home, police believe the suspect, later identified as Pratt, fired shots into the crowd.

When troopers arrived on the scene that morning, one man was found lying on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and survived.

Two other victims arrived at area hospitals, driven by other people. One of these two victims, 26-year-old Tamir Rasheek Davis, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim was treated for her injuries and is not being identified at this time.

Later that morning, a fourth victim was found lying on the side of I-95 South at the 107.2-mile marker. He was later identified as 26-year-old Darius Anthony Blalock. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Pratt is currently awaiting an initial appearance before a court commission in Cecil County.

Maryland State Troopers are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.