21 car break-ins in Montgomery County under investigation

The Brief Montgomery County Police are investigating 21 car break-ins since February at the parking garage connected to Westbard Square, with the latest incident on June 17. Nearby workers say multiple cars were broken into in broad daylight, with personal items stolen, sparking concerns among local businesses and shoppers. Property managers plan to install more security cameras, giving police direct access to footage to aid investigations and deter future break-ins.



Police are investigating a string of car break-ins at a new shopping center in Montgomery County where several dozen cars were targeted.

What we know:

Montgomery County police are investigating 21 car break-ins in and around a parking garage that is connected to Westbard Square.

Police say these 21 incidents are spread out from February to June.

The most recent incident was on June 17. People who work in a number of the businesses nearby say at least six cars were broken into, with personal belongings stolen, last week Tuesday in the middle of the day.

What they're saying:

"I was just coming in from my shift that day and unfortunately we just heard from a customer who left that her car got broken into, and I know a few others in the same line or cars did. It was very unfortunate," said Rebecca Doyle, an employee at District Dabble Lab.

"Clearly it is a concern for neighborhoods and business operators here. This few incidents that we have here is nothing that happens all the time. We have a group of elderly people that do shop here at the grocery store and they aren't careful with leaving their stuff on the seat. And obviously they are vulnerable because of that and thieves know elderly carry a lot of cash so they focus in this neighborhood because of that,"said local business owner Francis Namin.

In a statement to FOX 5 DC, the property manager says they are aware of these incidents and they are making improvements.

"As part of our response, we’re enhancing the property's security infrastructure by installing more cameras throughout the garage, which will significantly extend coverage. Once operational, these systems will allow MCPD to directly access footage to assist with monitoring and investigations."