2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards: DC culinary scene earns multiple nominations
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. culinary scene is well represented among the nominees for the 2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.
The prestigious awards recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts.
Here’s a list of nominees from the nation’s capital:
Outstanding Restaurateur
Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, The Fried Rice Collective (Anju, Chiko, and I Egg You), Washington, D.C.
Best New Restaurant
Mita, Washington, D.C.
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
Henji Cheung, Queen's English, Washington, D.C.
Carlos Delgado, Causa and Amazonia, Washington, D.C.
Also featured was Charleston, a Baltimore restaurant that was nominated in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category.
What's next:
Winners will be revealed at an official ceremony on June 16 in Chicago.
Here’s the FULL list of nominees.
The Source: FOX 5 DC & JamesBeard.org