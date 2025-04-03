2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards: DC culinary scene earns multiple nominations

The Brief DC chefs and restaurants earn multiple nominations in the 2025 James Beard Awards. Honorees include nominees for Outstanding Restaurateur, Best New Restaurant, and Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 16.



The Washington, D.C. culinary scene is well represented among the nominees for the 2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.

The prestigious awards recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts.

Here’s a list of nominees from the nation’s capital:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, The Fried Rice Collective (Anju, Chiko, and I Egg You), Washington, D.C.

Best New Restaurant

Mita, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Henji Cheung, Queen's English, Washington, D.C.

Carlos Delgado, Causa and Amazonia, Washington, D.C.

Also featured was Charleston, a Baltimore restaurant that was nominated in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category.

What's next:

Winners will be revealed at an official ceremony on June 16 in Chicago.

Here’s the FULL list of nominees.