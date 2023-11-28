Expand / Collapse search

2023 US Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony keeps tradition alive

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:19AM
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will help mark the beginning of the holiday season in the District.

This year's tree is a 63-foot Norway spruce from the Greenbrier Ranger District in West Virginia's Monongahela National Forest. Often called The People’s Tree, the evergreen arrived in the nation’s capital on Friday, November 17, after making stops in communities along the way.

The tree was secured and decorated in its spot on the West Front Lawn.

The lighting will take place on Tuesday, November 28 during a ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.

It will then be lit from dusk until 11 p.m. each evening through January 1, 2024. Visiting the tree is free and open to the public. No ticket is required.

The first U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree was placed in 1964. It is decorated with over 5,000 lights and over 5,000 handmade ornaments created by hundreds of children and volunteers from the tree’s home state.

