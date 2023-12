2023 holiday shipping deadlines are approaching fast. Here are the key dates you need to remember.

The holidays are approaching fast and that means so are holiday shipping deadlines.

Check the updated list of dates from the United States Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS to make sure your gifts arrive on time.

US Post Office

- USPS Ground Advantage: December 16

- First-Class Mail (including greeting cards): December 16

- Priority Mail: December 18

- Priority Mail Express: December 20

More about Click-N-Ship Online Postage

FedEx (To have gifts delivered on or before December 24)

- FedEx Overnight: December 22

- FedEx 2Day: December 20

- FedEx Express Saver: December 19

- FedEx Ground/Home Delivery: December 13

UPS (To have gifts delivered by December 23)

- Ground shipping: check ups.com

- 3-Day Select: December 19

- 2nd Day Air: December 20

- Next Day Air: December 21

You should also check with retailers for specific deadlines regarding online orders.