2022 Maryland State Fair features new extended weekend schedule; What fairgoers can expect

One of Maryland's biggest end of summer traditions, the Maryland State Fair , is back for another year, but there will be some changes to the event's schedule compared to years past.

The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair kicks off Thursday, August 24, but instead of the normal 11-day stretch that the fair runs for, it will instead be held across three long weekends starting this weekend and running through mid-September.

Amusement park rides at the Maryland State Fair, Timonium MD. (Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)

Below you can find some key information you need to know about the 2022 edition of the fair.

FAIR INFO

The Maryland State Fair will be held at the state fairgrounds located near the intersection of York and Timonium roads in the Lutherville-Timonium area, which is about an hour drive from the D.C. area. The physical address of the venue is 2200 York Road.

As mentioned above, the Maryland State Fair will feature a new schedule this year that's broken up into three weekends instead of running for the normal 11 straight days. The fair will be open from August 25-August 28, September 1-September 5 (Labor Day Weekend), and September 8-September 11.

The fair will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday. The competition and exhibit buildings at the fair will open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday.

HOW TO GET TO THE FAIR

You can get to the Maryland State Fair either by driving, using public transportation, or taking a rideshare.

According to the Maryland State Fair website, limited parking is available on the fairgrounds for $15. Free parking is also available at the Park and Ride location on Deereco Road west of the Fairgrounds. Officials say parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and spots will be limited. Handicapped parking will also available.

Because convenient parking is limited, fair officials are encouraging people to use Light Rail or bus service to get to the fairgrounds. Fairgoers can ride Light RailLink to the "Fairgrounds" station, or take the LocalLink 93 busline to the Fairgrounds Park & Ride, located on Greenspring Drive. The Fairgrounds entrance gate, near the Cow Palace, is just a short walk from both services.

Fairgoers can also use rideshare services like Uber and Lyft to get to the fairgrounds. A rideshare pick up and drop off location will be located at the Deerco Road Park and Ride Lot. Rideshare customers can enter the fairgrounds through the Light Rail admission gate.

WHAT TO DO AT THE FAIR

As always, the 2022 Maryland State Fair will feature a long list of classic fair activities for you and your family to do, like 4-H competitions, a truck show, exhibitions, carnival rides, and checking out the many food vendors.

In addition to those activities, over a dozen new events have been added this year including pig races, a bird paradise, and a National Guard Display.

Another big addition to the event lineup this year is the Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series. The lineup features three straight nights of performances from award-winning rapper Nelly, country music singers Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina, and rock band Styx. You can find tickets for the performances here.

There will also be live local bands and entertainment on the free stage throughout the fair.

You can also watch live Thoroughbred Horseracing at 12:40 p.m. on August 26 through August 28 and September 2 through September 5.

Of course there will be plenty rides for both kids and thrill-seekers alike. You can click here to read about all the rides being offered at the fair here.

You can also see the full list of events being offered at the fair here.

COST

Admission Prices for the fair vary by age group. Admission for adults ages 12-61 bill be $10, seniors ages 62 and up will be $8, children ages 6-11 will cost $5, and children 5 and under will be free.

As for the rides, they will be individually priced and fairgoers will have to purchase either ride credit wristbands or cards. There will be a one time activation fee of $2 to purchase a card or wristband, and then credits will cost 10 cents each. Ride costs range from 30-100 credits.

Unlimited ride passes are also available for purchase. They cost between $32-$38 depending on the day you will be attending.

Families can also purchase group discounted tickets. You can find out more about group ticket plans here.

For more information on this year's event visit the fair's website or click here to check out a full map of the venue.