2021 Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge goes ‘all virtual’ due to COVID-19 case spike in state

The 2021 Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge is going all virtual due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Over the years, thousands have participated in the annual Maryland tradition of jumping into the icy Chesapeake Bay to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland. This year will mark the 25th year for the fundraiser.

MSP officials made the announcement earlier this week saying "the health and safety of you and our Special Olympics Maryland community is our top priority." Virtual plungers are encouraged to be creative and record their plunges at home.