20-year-old guilty of murdering man in iPhone exchange: officials

A 20-year-old from Brooklyn has been found guilty of murdering a 29-year-old man in Annapolis in 2020.

Jaden Crowner, 20, was found guilty of killing Walteres Elangwe, 29, at an apartment complex in Annapolis.

In July of 2020, Elangwe drove to an apartment complex in Annapolis to purchase an Apple iPhone. Officials say Elangwe was looking to buy and flip an iPhone, something he did for extra income.

Instead, prosecutors say that Crowner was one of three people who laid a trap in Annapolis for Elangwe. When Elangwe got to the parking lot of the apartment complex, two men approached his car, and one took out a handgun and fired through Elangwe's windshield.

Elangwe reversed his car into another vehicle before coming to a stop. He was taken to local hospital, where hedied.

"Walters Elangwe was a hardworking man who flipped used smartphones for extra income. He was killed for no reason other than a desire by Crowner to test out his newly acquired handgun to rob the victim," said State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. "The Defendant clearly has no regard for human life, and I am grateful the jury determined he was responsible for Mr. Elangwe's death. The Annapolis Police Department did an excellent job in solving this crime and it is because of their hard work that Crowner will no longer threaten our community."

Sentencing is scheduled for April 30, 2025 in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in Annapolis. Crowner was convicted in 2023 for another murder; he pleaded guilty and received a life sentence for that crime.