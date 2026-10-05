20 people evaluated after fuel spill prompts multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Montgomery County

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Montgomery County Fuel Spill I-495

The Brief Twenty people were evaluated after a fuel spill led to a crash on I-495 in Montgomery County. As many as a dozen cars were involved in the collision. Nearly 500 to 1,000 feet of oil spilled into the right lane.



About 20 people were evaluated by first responders Monday after a fuel spill led to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Fire officials said.

As many as a dozen cars were involved in the collision.

According to first responders, a tractor trailer had a mechanical issue causing nearly 500 to 1,000 feet of oil to spill into the right lane of the beltway between University Boulevard and New Hampshire Avenue.

As of 5:40 p.m., one right lane of the Inner Loop is blocked, while the three left lanes are getting by.

The crash remains under investigation.