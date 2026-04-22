2 year old located unharmed after mother found shot dead in alley: DC police

The Brief D.C. police say a 2-year-old boy missing after his mother was found shot dead in a northwest alley has been found unharmed. MPD has since canceled an AMBER Alert and arrested a suspect in the case. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.



D.C. police say a 2-year-old boy missing after his mother was found shot dead in a northwest alley has been found unharmed. MPD canceled an AMBER Alert and arrested a suspect in the case.

What we know:

Authorities identified the child as Royce Hawkins, who had last been seen with his mother around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Kenyon Street NW.

Officers were called at 10:52 p.m. to the 600 block of Kenyon Street, where they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have since identified the woman as 25-year-old Jamillah Gales, of no fixed address.

Investigators determined the decedent was with her 2-year-old child shortly before the shooting, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. MPD issued an AMBER Alert for that child early Wednesday.

The child was located unharmed in a residence near the location of the homicide shortly before 11 a.m., and the AMBER Alert was canceled, MPD said. MPD added that the suspect and an additional adult male were inside the residence where the child was found.

MPD has confirmed a suspect has been placed under arrest and charged with second-degree murder.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

What's next:

Anyone with additional information in this case should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.