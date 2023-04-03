2-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint by dad found safe

A 2-year-old boy who was involved in a parental kidnapping in Southeast has been found.

The child, Keondre Smith, according to police, was taken by his father Alvin Young at gunpoint on Monday around midnight.

Keondre Smith, 2, of Southeast D.C.

Police said the kidnapping took place at a residence along the 400 block of Chesapeake Street Southeast near Fourth Street.

Alvin Young

The wherabouts of Young is still unknown. Police believe he is driving a black Chevy Tahoe with paper tags. The SUV has side and rear damage.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if you see him.

