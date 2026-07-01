Extreme heat prompts safety warnings ahead of July 4 events in DC region

The Brief Extreme heat is expected as many July 4 events move forward across the region. Officials are urging people to stay flexible and take heat safety seriously. The CDC warns heat stroke and heat exhaustion can become dangerous quickly.



Extreme heat is raising safety concerns across the D.C. region as July 4 celebrations and other events continue this week.

What we know:

Officials across the region are warning people to stay flexible as extreme weather moves in. Some events may need to be rescheduled, though events in the immediate area appeared to be running as planned.

Bethany Beach canceled its July 4 parade.

The heat also comes during a busy stretch of holiday events, including July 4 and 250th anniversary celebrations.

(Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

How to stay safe

People are being urged to drink plenty of water, check on older adults and vulnerable neighbors, and avoid leaving pets outside too long in the heat.

Pet owners should also be careful about hot pavement, which can be dangerous for animals.

Officials are also reminding people to be careful when disposing of hot grill coals and to follow local fireworks laws. Backyard fireworks are illegal in much of the region.

On the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda, some people said they were getting outside early to avoid the worst of the heat.

"I think about the winter. If you think about the winter, this is fantastic," Chuck Wexler said. "I love the heat. I hate the cold."

Jan Hirshberg said she knows how to handle the heat from experience.

"It never got this hot in Miami, believe it or not, because of the water," Hirshberg said. "But it’s hot all the time, so you just drink a lot and deal with it."

Signs of heat stroke

The CDC says heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It can cause death or permanent injury if it is not treated immediately.

Heat stroke happens when the body can no longer control its temperature and body temperature rises rapidly.

Signs of heat stroke can include:

Confusion

Slurred speech

Loss of consciousness

Profuse sweating

Signs of heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is different from heat stroke. The CDC says heat exhaustion is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through sweating.

Signs of heat exhaustion can include:

Headache

Nausea

Heavy sweating

Decreased urine output

What you can do:

There are other heat-related illnesses and warning signs, including cramping from heat stress.

Anyone experiencing signs of heat illness should get help right away.

Cooling steps can include putting wet cloths or ice on the head, neck and armpits.