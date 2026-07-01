Great American State Fair prepares for July 4 crowds, heat on National Mall

The Brief The Great American State Fair continues on the National Mall through July 10. Organizers are preparing for a busy Fourth of July weekend with parades, flyovers and daily programming. Visitors are being urged to plan for the heat before spending the day outside.



The Great American State Fair is heading into its busiest stretch yet as Fourth of July crowds prepare to celebrate on the National Mall while keeping a close eye on the heat.

What we know:

The fair runs through July 10, with different themed programming each day.

Friday’s schedule includes the NSO Capitol Fourth concert, one day before the holiday and a major kickoff to the weekend.

Saturday brings the main Fourth of July celebration, including parades and military flyovers.

The fair has faced weather challenges since it opened last week, but visitors are still coming out to explore the state pavilions, exhibit tents and souvenirs from states and territories represented at the event.

Great American State Fair: Street closures, parking restrictions and what to know

Inside the state pavilions

The state pavilions and exhibit tents are climate-controlled, giving visitors a place to cool off while exploring attractions from around the country.

FOX 5 got a look at displays highlighting the New Jersey Shore and family-friendly activities.

Florida’s pavilion features marine life, agriculture, the Space Coast and beaches.

Arizona’s display focuses on the state’s canyons, forests and night sky. State tourism representatives said the fair is a way for visitors to get ideas for future trips around the U.S.

"People have been loving this booth. We have felt so loved by everybody here from all over the country and the world," said Josh Coddington, Arizona tourism director. "They’ve said that our booth is amazing, and it makes them feel like they’re in Arizona. And best for us, it makes them want to come visit us."

Great American State Fair: Street closures, parking restrictions and what to know

How to prepare for the heat

With many visitors expected to spend hours outside, heat safety is a major concern heading into the holiday weekend.

Coddington said Arizona residents know how important it is to stay ahead of high heat, and he agreed that regular hydration is a must.

Fair organizers told FOX 5 that attendees are allowed to bring in one sealed water bottle.

Organizers said five water stations are set up around the fairgrounds, with ice also available.

What's next:

The fair’s biggest weekend continues with Fourth of July programming on the National Mall, including celebrations, parades and military flyovers.

Visitors planning to attend should prepare for the weather, bring water if allowed, use cooling areas when needed and take breaks throughout the day.