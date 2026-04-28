2 women bitten in dog attacks in Prince George’s County; 1 dog at large
PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. - Two women were injured in separate dog attacks in Prince George’s County Tuesday morning, prompting a police response that ended with one dog shot and killed and another captured. Authorities say a third dog remains at large.
What we know:
Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Decatur Street for a report of a dog attack.
Officers found an adult woman who had been bitten by three dogs. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.
A second call came in nearby involving another adult woman who was also attacked by the same three dogs. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening bite wounds.
Officers later located the dogs as they were actively attacking a fourth dog in the area.
Police say as an officer approached, the three dogs ran off but then came back toward him from around a house.
Fearing for his safety, the officer discharged his weapon, striking and killing one of the dogs.
The officer was then able to capture a second dog using a department-issued dog pole.
The third dog fled the scene and has not been located.
Animal Control responded and took custody of the captured dog.
What's next:
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the incident, as is standard protocol when an officer discharges a weapon.