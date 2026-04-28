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2 women bitten in dog attacks in Prince George’s County; 1 dog at large

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Published  April 28, 2026 4:38pm EDT
Prince George's County
FOX 5 DC
2 women bitten in dog attacks in Prince George’s County; 1 dog at large

2 women bitten in dog attacks in Prince George’s County; 1 dog at large

Two women were injured in separate dog attacks in Prince George’s County Tuesday morning, prompting a police response that ended with one dog shot and killed and another captured. Authorities say a third dog remains at large. FOX 5 DC's Tisha Lewis has the story. 

The Brief

    • Two women were injured in separate dog attacks in Prince George’s County involving three dogs Tuesday morning.
    • Police shot and killed one dog during the response and captured another; a third dog remains at large.
    • Internal Affairs is investigating the officer-involved shooting as standard procedure.

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. - Two women were injured in separate dog attacks in Prince George’s County Tuesday morning, prompting a police response that ended with one dog shot and killed and another captured. Authorities say a third dog remains at large.

What we know:

Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Decatur Street for a report of a dog attack.

Officers found an adult woman who had been bitten by three dogs. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

A second call came in nearby involving another adult woman who was also attacked by the same three dogs. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening bite wounds.

Officers later located the dogs as they were actively attacking a fourth dog in the area.

Police say as an officer approached, the three dogs ran off but then came back toward him from around a house.

Fearing for his safety, the officer discharged his weapon, striking and killing one of the dogs.

The officer was then able to capture a second dog using a department-issued dog pole.

The third dog fled the scene and has not been located.

Animal Control responded and took custody of the captured dog.

What's next:

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the incident, as is standard protocol when an officer discharges a weapon.

Prince George's CountyPets and Animals