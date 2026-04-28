2 women bitten in dog attacks in Prince George’s County; 1 dog at large

The Brief Two women were injured in separate dog attacks in Prince George’s County involving three dogs Tuesday morning. Police shot and killed one dog during the response and captured another; a third dog remains at large. Internal Affairs is investigating the officer-involved shooting as standard procedure.



Two women were injured in separate dog attacks in Prince George’s County Tuesday morning, prompting a police response that ended with one dog shot and killed and another captured. Authorities say a third dog remains at large.

What we know:

Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Decatur Street for a report of a dog attack.

Officers found an adult woman who had been bitten by three dogs. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

A second call came in nearby involving another adult woman who was also attacked by the same three dogs. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening bite wounds.

Officers later located the dogs as they were actively attacking a fourth dog in the area.

Police say as an officer approached, the three dogs ran off but then came back toward him from around a house.

Fearing for his safety, the officer discharged his weapon, striking and killing one of the dogs.

The officer was then able to capture a second dog using a department-issued dog pole.

The third dog fled the scene and has not been located.

Animal Control responded and took custody of the captured dog.

What's next:

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the incident, as is standard protocol when an officer discharges a weapon.