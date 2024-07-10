2 women accused of killing sugar daddy, cutting off his thumb to steal money

Two women have been accused of killing a man in D.C. and cutting off his thumb in an attempt to steal his money. According to police, the victim was one of the suspects' sugar daddy's.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Audrey Denise Miller and 22-year-old Tiffany Taylor Gray.

The body of 53-year-old Fasil Teklemariam, was found in the bedroom of his apartment on April 5, according to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for Miller, who investigators believe killed Teklemariam.

Related article

According to the affidavit, Teklemariam had "several" cuts to his legs and a cut on his right hand, and his right thumb had been removed. The medical examiner also reported that the victim was stabbed in the heart and suffered a fractured skull.

A witness told police that Miller and another woman, identified as Gray, had cut off the man’s thumb, the affidavit said. The witness also told police that Gray paid for Uber, weed, and alcohol by using the thumb of the victim, according to the court documents.

Gray went under fake names to conceal her identity, including the alias "Taylor Greene," prosecutors said in the court documents.

Surveillance images from the victim's apartment building captured the two suspects and at least two men, concealing their faces with masks, taking items out of Teklemariam's home.

Both women have been charged with first-degree murder and armed felony murder. Miller has a preliminary hearing later this month. Greene is still awaiting extradition to D.C. from Prince George's County.

Investigators have yet to locate the victim’s thumb or the electronics stolen from his home.