2 Virginia Beach police officers dead in shooting

The Brief Two Virginia Beach police officers are dead after a shooting Friday night. The investigation is ongoing.



Two Virginia Beach police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty, according to Virginia Beach Police Department.

What we know:

The incident began as a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Wendfield Drive.

Two officers were shot and one was declared dead Friday night. The second officer died from his injuries Saturday morning, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.