2 vehicle collision kills 1, seriously injuries 2 in Stafford County

A two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 left one person dead and two seriously injured in Stafford County.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 at the 146 mile-marker in Stafford County, on Saturday morning around 4:05 a.m.

According to police, a Volvo SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-95 when it collided head-on with a southbound Chevrolet sedan. Police say there was one fatality and two serious injuries as a result of the crash.

All southbound travel lanes were closed for approximately five hours for the investigation and cleanup.

