2 teens shot in Northwest DC Monday morning following deadly weekend violence

Authorities say two teens were shot Monday morning in Northwest D.C. following a weekend of deadly violence in the District.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers responded to the 1200 block of North Capitol Street around 5:19 a.m. were two male teens were found with gunshot wounds. Both were conscious and breathing. No suspects or motives have been identified.

RELATED: Man killed, 8 others injured in Northwest DC shooting

Over the weekend, a man was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C.’s Columbia Heights neighborhood.

The shooting took place Sunday night near 14th Street and Spring Road. Investigators are on the lookout for two males wearing all black hoodies and one wearing a grey hoodie. According to police, they were last seen in a dark blue or black vehicle with tinted windows.