2 teens shot in DC double shooting, suspect at large: police

Two teenagers were left suffering gunshot injuries following a double shooting in Northwest, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an afternoon shooting that left two teens injured. Police responded to the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police discovered one teenage boy and girl suffering from gunshot wounds, conscious, and breathing.

No word on the cause of the shooting or potential suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

