2 teens report being robbed during 50 Cent concert at Jiffy Lube arena

Two teens were reportedly robbed during a concert at the Jiffy Lube arena, Prince William County police say.

At 9:13 p.m. on Aug. 8, two 17-year-old boys flagged down officers working detail for the 50 Cent concert at Jiffy Lube Live and said they had been robbed.

The victims told police they were with a group in the lawn area when they were approached by another group of concertgoers. During the encounter, the other group took clothing items and jewelry from the victims before walking away.

The teens left the area before reaching police to report the incident. They were able to describe one of the suspects as a mixed-race man in his early 20s, approximately 5’8", 210lbs, but no further suspect descriptions are available.

No injuries were reported.