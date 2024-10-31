2 teens indicted on over 70 charges of armed carjacking in Prince George's County: police

Two teens have been indicted for a string of armed carjackings in Prince George's County, Maryland.

According to police, a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro and a 17-year-old from Lanham. Both boys are being charged as adults.





Police say the two teenagers are charged in connection with nine cases – seven armed carjackings, one attempted armed carjacking and a stolen vehicle. The carjackings occurred between June 4, 2024, and July 9, 2024. All the cases occurred in the areas of Bowie and Upper Marlboro.



The 16-year-old boy was indicted on 43 charges of armed carjacking and related offenses. The 17-year-old suspect was indicted on 31 counts of armed carjacking and related offenses.



The vehicles that were carjacked have been recovered.