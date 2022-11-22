2 teenagers, 2 juveniles charged after leading high speed chase in Frederick County

article

Two teenagers and two juveniles have been charged after leading Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Deputies attempted to locate a reported stolen car that pinged near the area of Lohr Road and Route 15 near Thurmont on Tuesday around 12:28 a.m.

Responding FCSO deputies saw the stolen car traveling south on US 15 and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects fled at a high rate of speed throughout the county.

Deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks near the I-70 split. The vehicle then exited onto MD 85 South, ultimately traveling to a dead end on Executive Way, where the four occupants of the vehicle bailed out on foot.

After a foot pursuit, deputies were able to take all four suspects into custody. Two occupants were juveniles and deputies charged and referred them to the Department of Juvenile Services.

The other two suspects are Luis Eduardo Jimenez, 19, and Octavia Natasha Seeney, 19.

Jimenez's charges include the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft, resisting arrest and 17 other traffic charges. Seeney's charges include the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering, personal identity fraud to avoid prosecution and giving a false statement to a police officer.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046.