2 teenage boys injured in Stafford County shooting near neighborhood basketball court

A double shooting in Stafford County left two teenagers injured Thursday and the sheriff's office said one of the victims had to be flown to a hospital.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 4:00 p.m. reporting shots fired in a parking lot near a pool and basketball court in the Park Ridge community off Parkway Boulevard and Sharon Lane.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said one of the victims, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the back. First responders sent him to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, where officials say he is in serious condition.

Deputies later found two 17-year-old boys hiding in someone’s backyard shed.

One of those suspects was shot in the leg, treated at a nearby hospital, and has since been released.

The other suspect wasn't hurt but was taken in for questioning. Three guns were also found in the woods near the crime scene.

The sheriff's office said they believe the three boys know each other.

FOX 5 spoke to some neighbors who say they have been concerned about recent problems at the basketball courts in the park.

"I used to take my kids over here, and it was peaceful and quiet and then there started to become a lot of activity with the basketball courts, and you’d hear fighting and different things, so we stopped going to the park," said Jenna Gallaher.

"In this neighborhood we move freely," said C.J. Lee. We walk our kids up and down the street. We let our kids play outside by themselves, but after stuff like this, we got to be in the hip pocket now."

"That’s something I didn’t think would happen here, and as an adult I watch the news, so I see it happen but when it’s this close to home it reaches different," Lee added.

Two Stafford County Public Schools, including Park Bridge Elementary, were placed on lockdown for safety purposes, but SCPS said that has since been lifted.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas W. Taylor sent the following letter home to families after the incident.

"Dear Stafford Families and Staff,

I am deeply saddened to report that there was a shooting in one of our neighborhoods this afternoon. The shooting involved one of our students, who also had to receive medical attention as a result of this incident. Additionally, several schools in the area of the shooting were placed on lockdown while the Sheriff’s office investigated the incident.

I want to share my thanks to the Stafford County Sheriff's office, who brought speedy resolution to a complex situation. Fortunately, all other students are safe and all lockdowns have been lifted. Our partnership with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has and continues to keep us all safe and we continue to be grateful for our work together. As this is an on-going investigation, we do not have any further details that we can share with you. We know that the Sheriff’s Office will share additional information about this incident when appropriate.I would love to tell you that instruction is our number one priority in Stafford Schools - it’s not.

Safety remains paramount in Stafford Schools. The safety of our students, staff, and visitors is essential. Our collective safety relies on all of us to be mindful and caring. Should you or your child need assistance from a school counselor, please reach out to your school administrator who can assist in scheduling a conversation.As soon as you deem it appropriate for your household, please talk with your children about safety and remind them that if they see something, to say something to an adult. It might just save a life.

And tonight, please hug your children a little tighter than usual before bedtime.I wish you all peace this weekend as we regroup to face the challenges ahead."

A motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.