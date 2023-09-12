Expand / Collapse search

2 suspects flee with an undisclosed amount of money in armed gas station robbery

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Lucketts gas station in Loudoun County

According to police, they arrived on the scene of a Shell gas station at 14425 James Monroe Highway at approximately 6:00 a.m., for a report of an armed robbery. Police say two males entered the store, displayed a handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of money and items before leaving the store.

via Loudoun County Sheriff's Office 

The suspects are described as Black males wearing black masks and clothing. One of the males may have a beard.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 

