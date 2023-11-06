Illegal guns seized, 2 suspects arrested after crashing stolen car into Capitol complex: police

U.S. Capitol Police arrested two suspects in the early morning hours Sunday after they crashed a car into a Capitol complex barrier and tried to flee the scene armed with a gun.

USCP says while on routine patrol Sunday, an officer noticed a white Infiniti Q50 stopped along Massachusetts Avenue, NE, idling at a green traffic light by Union Station around 2:15 a.m.

Suspecting the driver could be impaired, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop but they refused to stop and sped away. The driver then crashed into a barricade near First Street and D Street, NE, not far from USCP headquarters.

Two people jumped out of the crashed car and fled on foot.

USCP officers chased both suspects down, apprehending one of them in the 100 block of C Street, NE, while the other was captured in the 500 block of Second Street, NE.

A Glock handgun with a 22-round extended magazine was found on the passenger side seat, near an additional magazine. Another Glock, which had a "Giggle Switch," — which could turn the weapon into a machine gun — was found in a flowerbed in the 100 block of C Street, NE.

Police later learned that the Infiniti Q50 was stolen out of Prince George’s County.

"This is just another example of our officers and their vigilance and perseverance putting away dangerous criminals," said USCP Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher. "They are constantly working to keep everyone safe throughout the Capitol Complex."

Ricardo L. Glass and Onosetale Okojie, both 20 years old, are each facing several charges including: