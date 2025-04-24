2 suspects arrested for 2 separate carrier scams, victims lose over $700,000 in Maryland

The Brief Two men were arrested for their involvement in carrier scams in Maryland, resulting in victims losing over $700,000. According to police, the victims handed over large amounts of money and gold bars to scammers posing as carriers.



Two men have been arrested for their involvement in two separate carrier scams in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

What we know:

25-year-old Parmveer Parmveer of Grove City, Ohio, was charged in connection with a scam that originated as a pop-up alert on the victim’s laptop. The pop-up urged the victims to contact Apple security using the number provided. According to police, multiple scammers communicated with the victims by posing as security personnel and also a representative from the Federal Trade Commission.

The scammers convinced the victims their money was not secure and to withdraw cash from their bank account and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM. The scammers also convinced the victims to take out more money and purchase gold from a local dealer. Scammers arranged for a carrier to pick up the gold from the victim’s home multiple times.

Police say the victims in this case were defrauded of nearly $700,000 dollars in cash and gold bars.

Suspects linked to carrier scams in PG County

47-year-old Gyoung Lee of Flushing, New York, was charged in a similar, but unrelated case. In a similar fashion, this case began when the victim received a pop-up on his computer advising him to contact Microsoft Support to discuss a security issue using a provided number.

The scammers posed as a tech support agent as well as a representative from the US Treasury Department. In order to secure his money, the victim was convinced to make multiple cash withdrawals from his bank account and to then hand over the money to a carrier who picked up the cash from his home.

Police say a victim lost $40,000 to the scammers.



